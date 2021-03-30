Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

