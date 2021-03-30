Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

PANDY stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

