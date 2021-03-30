Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 42.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,744. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

