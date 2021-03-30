Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $15.10 million and $46,933.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,851,937 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

