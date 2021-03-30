Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 114,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,676. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.