Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

