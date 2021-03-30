Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 3,450 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 12,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.10.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

