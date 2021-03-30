Peony Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Peony token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $894.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001758 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,203,496 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

