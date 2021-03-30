Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the February 28th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,389,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

