Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the February 28th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,389,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit