Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) Increases Dividend to €0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) declared a dividend on Monday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSDL stock opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 12 month low of GBX 245.50 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £313.01 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

