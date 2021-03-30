Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 175.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Phreesia stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

