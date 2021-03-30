PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX opened at $2.97 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,380 shares of company stock worth $205,452. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

