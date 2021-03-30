Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.74% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

