Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 5,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,233. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

