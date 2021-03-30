Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of PXD opened at $162.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

