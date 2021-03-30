Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

89bio stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. 89bio has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.