Piper Sandler Comments on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $56.30 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 in the last ninety days.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

