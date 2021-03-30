Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.