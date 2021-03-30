Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 183,124 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $39.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 398,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

