Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $51.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.