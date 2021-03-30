Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 1,019,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,708,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

