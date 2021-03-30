Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.70

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 123439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

PS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

