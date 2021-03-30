Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73.68 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $415.92 million and approximately $73.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.07 or 0.00334291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004299 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,032,304 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.