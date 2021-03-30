PopularCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,188.90 and $53.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 75.2% lower against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.88 or 0.00334457 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,148.58 or 0.99974395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00109945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001160 BTC.

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,153,540,155 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

