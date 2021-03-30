Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $3,029,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after acquiring an additional 433,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.20 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

