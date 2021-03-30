Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $139,743,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $362.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day moving average is $339.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

