Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $252,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Corteva by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.