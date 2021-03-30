Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

