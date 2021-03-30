Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.62.

