Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $221,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

