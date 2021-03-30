Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,405,654 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $190,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

