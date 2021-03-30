PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

