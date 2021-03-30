ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $70.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 103.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 113.4% higher against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $211,910.21 and approximately $70.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.41 or 0.00367959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.01 or 0.05780897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,493,203 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

