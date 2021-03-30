PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $65.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 773,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

