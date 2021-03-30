Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,467 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $640,301. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

