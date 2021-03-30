Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in News by 623.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 434,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 1,570.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 271,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of News by 527.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 170,106 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.