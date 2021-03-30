Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

