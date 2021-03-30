Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,380 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Echo Global Logistics worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.11 million, a P/E ratio of 129.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

