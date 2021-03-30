Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The ODP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

