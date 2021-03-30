Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Reduced by Analyst

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

