Qitmeer (PMEER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $490,245.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.22 million and $490,245.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.12 or 0.00889692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 169,727,770 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.