Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.85. Qiwi shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 6,154 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QIWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $662.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

