Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.85. Qiwi shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 6,154 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QIWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $662.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.
Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)
Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.
