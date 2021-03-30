QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.94 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.