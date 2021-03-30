QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $246,726.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $246,726.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,972.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

