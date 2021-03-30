Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 62,100 shares.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

