Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,822 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

