Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

