Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $515,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $140,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.