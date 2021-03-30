Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,634 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

