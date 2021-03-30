Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives Top Pick Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,564 ($85.76) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £46.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,219.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,037.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

